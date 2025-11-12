Jameis Winston to start at QB for the Giants in interim coach Mike Kafka's first big decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol, Jameis Winston has been named the New York Giants' starting quarterback for their game Sunday against Green Bay.

It is interim coach Mike Kafka's first big decision since taking over following the firing of Brian Daboll and auditioning for the full-time job by showing what he can do in the final games of this lost season. Kafka announced the move prior to practice Wednesday, his first in charge.

Kafka opted for Winston over former starter Russell Wilson, who had served as Dart's backup since getting benched for the rookie after an 0-3 start. Wilson, who turns 37 later this month and is not signed beyond this season, was 3 of 7 for 45 yards in relief of Dart last weekend at Chicago when the Giants blew another late lead, losing 24-20 and falling to 2-8.

That defeat led ownership to fire Daboll and promote Kafka, the 38-year-old offensive coordinator who had interviewed for several NFL head-coaching vacancies but had not run a team at any level until now. Kafka could be one of the candidates considered following the season, along with other QB gurus with an eye on developing Dart at football's most important position.

Keeping Dart healthy and putting him in the best positions possible is the top aim down the stretch. Getting concussed against the Bears is expected to take him out of the mix to face the Packers at home.

So, rather than stick with Wilson, it'll be Winston, who signed a two-year contract last offseason and is expected to return in 2026 as Dart's backup. A Heisman Trophy winner in 2013 who was the No. 1 pick in the draft a decade ago, Winston started seven games last season for Cleveland and has been third on the Giants' depth chart since early in training camp.

