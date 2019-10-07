James O'Connor out as Orlando City SC's head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club has parted ways with head coach James O'Connor, effective immediately, officials said.
"On behalf of Orlando City we want to thank James for all of his efforts during his coaching tenure at Orlando," Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. "We wish James the best of luck in the next phase of his coaching career."
O'Connor joined Orlando City June 29, halfway through the 2018 campaign. Under O'Connor, the Lions finished the 2018 season with a record of 2 wins, 12 loses, 3 draws in MLS competition, finishing in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, officials said.
"Overall, under O'Connor's leadership, Orlando City had an 11 (wins) 27 (loses) 13 (draws) record in MLS matches and finished the 2019 season in 11th place," according to a news release.
James O'Connor out as @OrlandoCitySC head coach. He is the third different head coach that's been let go after just 1.5 years with the club.— Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) October 7, 2019
