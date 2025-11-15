Jeremiyah Love and No. 9 Notre Dame overwhelm No. 23 Pittsburgh in 37-15 victory

PITTSBURGH — Jeremiyah Love ran for 147 yards and a score, Malachi Fields hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and No. 9 Notre Dame breezed past No. 23 Pittsburgh 37-15 on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish (8-2) have won eight straight games by an average of 26 points since their 0-2 start. Notre Dame likely needs to merely avoid upset bids by Syracuse or Stanford to end the season to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Love gave his burgeoning Heisman Trophy campaign a boost by finishing with 167 yards of total offense, the highlight coming on a 56-yard sprint to the end zone in the first quarter that included a spin move at midfield that left Pitt's Kavir Bains-Marquez grasping at air.

Notre Dame's Tae Johnson picked off Heintschel on the next play from scrimmage and raced 48 yards to the end zone to give the Irish an early 14-point lead they never squandered.

C.J. Carr threw for 212 yards with two interceptions and touchdown passes of 25 and 6 yards to Fields. The 6-foot-4 Fields made a leaping grab at the goal line to secure the first score late in the first half, then effectively put the game out of reach early in the second half by barrelling into the end zone against a game but ineffective Pitt defense that was physically overmatched at times.

It was much the same on the other side of the ball, as Notre Dame kept Panthers true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel in check.

Pitt's rise to near the top of the ACC standings began when Heintschel supplanted Eli Holstein to start October. Heintschel's impressive start hit its first significant speed bump against an Irish defense that gave him little time or space to work.

Heintschel completed just 16 of 33 passes for 126 yards with an interception while getting sacked four times. He had a 2-point conversion attempt late in the third quarter returned 100-plus yards the other way by Irish safety Adon Shuler to put Notre Dame up 30-9 and end any remote chance of a comeback after a pick-6 by Pitt's Rasheem Biles had briefly given the Panthers a jolt.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish seem to be getting better with each passing week. Save for some questionable play-calling — Notre Dame turned it over on downs at the Pitt 1 in the first half when the Irish opted to have Carr pass rather than hand the ball to the best running back in the country — this one was never in doubt, just like most of Notre Dame's previous seven victories. The Irish will hold steady at worst and could tick up a spot or two in the polls depending on what happens elsewhere in the country.

Pitt: The Panthers still have a shot at reaching the ACC title game if they can beat No. 14 Georgia Tech and No. 16 Miami to end the regular season. Still, they were decidedly outclassed by the Irish, who outgained the Panthers 387-219 and bullied Pitt in a way it hasn't been bullied this year. Pitt’s appearance in the AP Top 25 and the CFP rankings figures to be a cameo, though the Panthers will have multiple chances to earn their way back in over the next two weeks.

Up next

Notre Dame: Hosts the Orange next Saturday.

Pitt: Travels to Georgia Tech next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.