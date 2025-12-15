Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks fired by coach Aaron Glenn after 48-20 loss to Jaguars

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Monday, a day after the team gave up 48 points in one of its worst losses in a 3-11 season.

Glenn announced that Chris Harris, the team's defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, would take over for Wilks. Glenn added that he will assist Harris in the play-calling duties this week.

Glenn, in his first season as the Jets' head coach, said during a video call with reporters that he made the decision late Sunday night — a few hours after New York's 48-20 loss at Jacksonville. Glenn said he spoke to Wilks on Monday morning to inform him that he was relieving him of his duties.

“I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time,” Glenn said.

Wilks was the first of the Jets' three coordinators hired by Glenn after he took over as head coach in January. Wilks was out of the NFL last season while serving as a volunteer adviser for Charlotte’s football team. He was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2023 but was fired after the 49ers’ loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilks' defense with the Jets struggled all season, ranking among the league's worst against the run and points allowed. New York set an NFL record with no interceptions through its first 14 games, which also tied a league mark for any 14-game stretch in a season.

