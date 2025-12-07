Dolphins' Achane leaves with a rib injury; Jets rookie QB Cook steps in for injured Taylor

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is questionable to return against the New York Jets after injuring his ribs Sunday.

Achane was slow to walk off the field after a 29-yard run late in the second quarter. He went into the injury tent on the sideline while Jaylen Wright replaced him as the Dolphins' primary ballcarrier.

Achane ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and had a 13-yard catch before leaving. He rushed for at least 120 yards in each of his previous three games.

Jets rookie quarterback Brady Cook made his regular-season NFL debut when he replaced the injured Tyrod Taylor with 3:39 left in the first quarter.

Taylor left with what the Jets said is a groin injury. The team said he was doubtful to return after initially saying he was questionable.

Taylor was intercepted on a deflected pass on his last throw, which Miami took advantage of by later scoring a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.

Cook, signed in May as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, handed off to Breece Hall on his first two snaps and then threw incomplete to Adonai Mitchell before the Jets punted. Cook's first completion came two possessions later, a 6-yard pass to fellow rookie Mason Taylor.

With 30 seconds left in the first half, Cook also tossed his first interception when his throw for John Metchie III was picked off by Rasul Douglas deep in Dolphins territory.

Cook was serving as the backup to Tyrod Taylor because Justin Fields was ruled out Friday with knee soreness.

Cook, who threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons at Missouri, was signed to the active roster Saturday. He had been promoted from the practice squad for two previous games this season but hadn’t played.

Cook was 25 of 38 for 235 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games.

Jets rookie defensive end Tyler Baron was ruled out with a knee injury. Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa cleared concussion protocol, but was questionable to return. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas hurt a shoulder in the first half, but came back in the third quarter.

Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson injured a hamstring and was questionable to return. Backup linebacker Caleb Johnson left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.