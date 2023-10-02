Jimmy Butler has a new look, and even the Heat were surprised by it

MIAMI — (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice.

The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team's first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black.

It's become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look.

“I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler said. “This is how I'm feeling as of late.”

Coaches greeted Butler with smiles and laughs. Teammates, it seemed, were caught a bit off guard. Heat center Bam Adebayo — who hadn't seen his teammate before meeting with reporters — thought someone had photoshopped something when a reporter showed him photos of Butler's look.

“That is not real. ... That is (expletive) hilarious,” Adebayo said.

Added Heat guard Tyler Herro: “He told me this was his Halloween today.”

Still unclear: If Butler will keep the look when Miami opens practice on Tuesday. The team will hold camp at Florida Atlantic University in nearby Boca Raton.

WEMBY MANIA

Victor Wembanyama's first Media Day in San Antonio was Monday, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says he has a simple plan to handle all the buzz that will surround the No. 1 draft pick this season.

Pop's plan: Just roll with it.

“You all are going to do what you do. Fans are going to do what they do,” Popovich said. “But because I know the players and because he’s got such high character and he’s used to this — this isn’t the first time that he’s gotten attention — I think just handling it organically is better.”

That said, Popovich does have a very specific plan when it comes to the team's travel arrangements.

“If there are people hanging on the top of the bus, we’ve got to get them off," Popovich said. "Short of that, we’ll be OK.”

Also, after a summer when Wembanyama's height was oft-discussed — 7-foot-4? 7-foot-5? — the Spurs are still listing him at 7-foot-3.

KOLOKO OUT

Christian Koloko won’t be taking part in training camp with the Toronto Raptors. The team announced Monday that he’s still dealing with “ongoing respiratory issues” and will not participate in the workouts that start in Vancouver on Tuesday.

He averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds as a rookie last season.

