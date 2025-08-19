Joe Burrow directs two touchdown drives, Bengals outlast Jayden Daniels' Commanders for 31-17 win

LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — In a matchup of LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in his lone possession, while Joe Burrow directed two touchdown drives in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 31-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Burrow played three possessions, completing 9 of 14 passes for 62 yards. The 2020 Heisman winner found wide receiver Charlie Jones for a 4-yard touchdown reception on his final toss. Running back Chase Brown’s 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal capped a 58-yard drive on the opening possession at Northwest Stadium.

The Bengals (1-1) planned on using their starters longer in preseason games to hopefully avoid a string of poor regular-season starts. Over two games with Burrow at quarterback, Cincinnati scored touchdowns on four of five possessions.

In Daniels’ likely only preseason appearance, Washington (0-2) drove 74 yards on four plays to tie the score 7-7. Following runs of 19 and 40 yards by Deebo Samuel and Chris Rodriguez, respectively, Daniels evaded pass rushers and suspect tackling for a 14-yard dash up the middle. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2023 Heisman recipient did not attempt a pass.

Considering the Commanders played without three offensive line starters, two starting receivers, and tight end Zach Ertz, limiting Daniels’ exposure to hits and a slick field courtesy of pre-game rain was probably the proper call. Terry McLaurin, a 2024 second-team All-Pro wide receiver, remains a non-participant amid a contract dispute.

Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt raced for a 27-yard touchdown on Washington’s second possession and finished with 46 yards on 11 carries. The seventh-round pick became a training camp sensation for the Commanders, and his scoring scamper won’t dampen any enthusiasm. Rodriguez increased his chances for a rotation spot by rushing for a team-high 62 yards on six carries.

Matt Gay's 27-yard field goal accounted for Washington's second-half scoring. Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson drilled a 54-yard field goal with 3:06 remaining.

Receiving notice

Bengals roster hopeful Mitchell Tinsley made two impressive touchdown catches — both from quarterback Jake Browning — in a span of 20 seconds late in the first half. Following linebacker Barrett Carter's interception, the wide receiver’s leaping, toe-tapping reception with 14 seconds remaining remaining gave Cincinnati a 28-14 halftime lead.

Robinson Removed

Commanders RB Brian Robinson did not dress for Monday’s game, nor was he at Northwest Stadium amid recent reports of Washington seeking to trade the four-year veteran. Robinson rushed for 799 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but the emergence of Croskey-Merritt has the Commanders reconsidering their backfield options.

Injuries

Bengals: 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy remains sidelined. Head coach Zac Taylor recently said the defensive end was a “week-ish” away from returning. Cincinnati is thin off the edge with 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson out while seeking a contract extension.

Commanders: Beyond McLaurin, Washington remains without wide receiver Noah Brown. The 2024 starter has been a limited training camp participant after suffering a knee injury during the team's June mini-camp.

Up next

Bengals: Wrap up the preseason Saturday against Indianapolis.

Commanders: Play their exhibition finale Saturday against Baltimore.

