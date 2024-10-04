Joe Musgrove needs Tommy John surgery and won't pitch for the Padres in the NLDS

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Joe Musgrove needs Tommy John surgery and won’t pitch for the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right-hander has a UCL injury, A.J. Preller, the Padres president of baseball operations, said Friday.

Musgrove left Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with elbow tightness.

He had been pitching through discomfort for a couple of weeks. The 31-year-old right-hander been on the injured list from late May through mid-August with various elbow issues. He had a 2.17 ERA over 54 innings since Aug. 12.

Losing Musgrove is a blow. The native of El Cajon is revered by Padres fans for throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history in 2021.

“He’s a special individual, but I can tell you we’ll be just fine and compete,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He’ll be in our hearts but won’t be with us on the mound.”

The Padres will start right-hander Dylan Cease in Game 1, followed by righty Yu Darvish in Game 2.

“He’s a great leader, great teammate,” Cease said of Musgrove. “He’ll be with us in other ways.”

