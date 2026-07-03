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João Fonseca stunned by Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin at Wimbledon

By Associated Press
Britain Wimbledon Tennis Roman Safiullin of Russia reacts winning the third round men's singles match against Joao Fonseca of Brazil at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026.(AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska) (Maja Smiejkowska/AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)
By Associated Press

LONDON — Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin wiped away tears after beating Brazilian rising star João Fonseca 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Safiullin, ranked No. 132, dealt with a knee injury last year but this week has eliminated two seeded opponents at the All England Club. He surprised 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first round. Fonseca was seeded No. 24.

The 28-year-old Safiullin, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2023, became emotional when he described his journey back.

“After the U.S. Open, I had to stop — for treating my injury,” he said in an on-court interview. “That time was super tough. Even let’s say half a year ago I didn’t know if I will be able to be back.”

Safiullin then paused and used his shirt to wipe away tears as fans applauded on No. 2 Court.

“I’m super happy to be back here,” he added.

Safiullin will face either Novak Djokovic or Arthur Rinderknech for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic and Rinderknech were playing on Centre Court. Later, defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States on No. 1 Court.

In the women's draw, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka plays Jelena Ostapenko later on Centre Court.

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