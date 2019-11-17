0 Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes to help Bills beat Miami 37-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score Sunday to help the Buffalo Bills complete a season sweep of the Miami Dolphins by winning 37-20.

Allen's TD tosses covered 40 and 9 yards to John Brown, and 23 yards to Dawson Knox. Allen also scored on an 8-yard run, and he had a 36-yard run to set up a field goal.

Miami couldn't keep up against Buffalo's smothering defense. The Bills totaled a season-high seven sacks and allowed only 23 yards rushing.

The victory gave the Bills (7-3) their best 10-game record since 1999, but they won for only the second time in the past four games.

Miami (2-8) lost to Buffalo for the fourth time in the past five meetings.

Allen went 21 for 33 for 256 yards without a sack or turnover, and his passer rating of 117.7 was a career high. He extended his streak of passes without an interception to 163.

Brown finished with nine receptions for 137 yards, both season highs. The Bills netted a season-best 424 yards, and their point total was also a season high.

The Bills scored on their first four possessions to take a 16-0 lead, and at that point they enjoyed a 211-24 advantage in total yards.

Jakeem Grant scored for the Dolphins on a 101-yard kickoff return -- his fourth career kick or punt return for a score. Grant also scored on a 7-yard run on a jet sweep.

DeVante Parker set up Miami's first touchdown by turning a short pass into a 50-yard gain.



