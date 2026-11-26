DETROIT — Two-time All-Star right-hander Kevin Gausman has agreed to terms with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $25 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Wednesday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal, which is pending a physical, hadn’t been announced.

Gausman, who turns 36 on Jan. 6, went 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA in a combined 32 starts for the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs this past season.

A 14-year veteran, the right-hander has started at least 31 games and pitched at least 174 2/3 innings in each of the past six seasons. That came after making all 12 starts — once every five games for San Francisco — in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

After being traded by Toronto to the Cubs at the deadline in August, Gausman went 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA in nine starts to help Chicago reach the playoffs.

He was 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 starts for the Blue Jays this year, the end of a $110 million, five-year deal he got from Toronto in December 2021, just before the start of a 99-day lockout.

Gausman went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco in 2021. He helped the Giants lead the majors with 107 wins that season and was an All-Star for the first time. He was an AL All-Star with Toronto in 2023.

In 393 career games (354 starts) with six teams, Gausman has a 121-125 record with a 3.87 ERA.

He was 53-51 with a 3.62 ERA in 148 starts for the Blue Jays and helped them reach the World Series in 2025, going 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA in six postseason starts.

Gausman started Game 2 of this year's NL Wild Card Series at San Diego, allowing three runs and five hits, with one strikeout and no walks, in 3 1/3 innings. The Padres won 4-1 to sweep the series.

In 15 postseason games (nine starts) for five teams, he is 2-6 with a 4.07 ERA.

Baltimore drafted him fourth overall out of LSU in 2012. Gausman made his big league debut in 2013 with the Orioles, who traded him to Atlanta at the deadline in 2018. He was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati a year later and finished that season with the Reds, then signed as free agent with San Francisco.

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