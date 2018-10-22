Kljestan scores on PK in stoppage time, Orlando tops Columbus

ong> - Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time and Orlando City beat Columbus 2-1 on Sunday to keep the Crew from securing a playoff spot.
Columbus (13-11-9) needed a win or a Montreal loss to claim a playoff spot with one game remaining in the regular season. The Impact beat Toronto FC 2-0, moving two points behind the sixth-place Crew in the Eastern Conference. The Crew host Minnesota United next Sunday and Montreal plays at New England.
Orlando (8-21-4) ended a three-game losing streak.
Federico Higuain opened the scoring for Columbus in the 54th minute with his sixth goal of the season, bending a free kick over the wall and inside the near post.
Three minutes later, Yoshimar Yotun scored on a penalty kick. Zack Steffen chose the right direction to dive, but Yotun calmly floated it over his head.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}