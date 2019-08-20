Knights Ranked 17th in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

ORLANDO - The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Football Poll was released on Monday and UCF came in ranked 17th. It matches the Knights’ ranking of 17 in the Preseason Amway Coaches Poll and marks the second straight year that UCF has been ranked in both polls prior to the start of the season.
UCF is coming off of back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and a pair of American Athletic Conference Championships. The Knights went 12-1 overall in 2019 and earned a trip to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
At the end of last season, UCF 11th in the AP Poll and 12th in the Coaches Poll.
The Knights were the only member of The American in the AP’s Preseason Poll in 2019, as all other teams in the rankings were members of other Power 6 conferences, topped by last season’s College Football Playoff Champion, Clemson.
UCF opens up the 2019 season on Aug. 29, hosting Florida A&M at 7:30 p.m. at Spectrum Stadium. The Knights have sold out of season tickets with limited single-game tickets available. Fans can call (407) 823-1000 for more information.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}