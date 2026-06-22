Kylian Mbappé of France scores his 15th World Cup goal, tying for 3rd most in history

PHILADELPHIA — Kylian Mbappé of France scored his 15th career World Cup goal on Monday, moving into a tie for third most in tournament history as he tries to keep pace with new record holder Lionel Messi.

Mbappé scored in the 14th minute against Iraq, giving Les Bleus a 1-0 lead in his 100th international game.

Playing in his third World Cup, the 27-year-old Mbappé matched Brazil great Ronaldo on the goals list and moved past Gerd Müller of West Germany. Miroslav Klose of Germany is second with 16.

Messi scored twice for Argentina earlier Monday to set the tournament record at 18. He had equaled Klose with his first World Cup hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria last Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mbappé scored with a left-footed strike from about 20 yards out that got past Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil, who got his first start in the tournament after captain Jalal Hassan allowed all four goals in Iraq's 4-1 loss to Norway.

Mbappé helped France win the World Cup in 2018 and reach the final in 2022, when he was awarded the Silver Ball as the second-best player. Joined up front by Désiré Doué and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, France entered this year's tournament as a co-favorite with Spain.

Mbappé, one of two men to have a hat trick in a World Cup final, scored his 13th and 14th World Cup goals in France's 3-1 tournament-opening victory over Senegal. He now has 59 international goals, two more than Oliver Giroud for the most in France's rich history.

His 15 World Cup goals include three this year; eight in 2022, when he won the Golden Boot as the top scorer; and four in 2018.

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