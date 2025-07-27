Lando Norris seeks to keep his winning F1 run going at the Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — (AP) — McLaren's Lando Norris starts on pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix as he seeks to keep his winning run going and boost his Formula 1 title chances against teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris is aiming to win three Grand Prix races in a row for the first time in his F1 career and follow up on an emotional home victory at the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

The risk of rain in the Belgian forests means it could be the second wet race in a row after Norris' win in Britain.

Piastri qualified second on the grid Saturday by less than a tenth of a second from Norris, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull.

Piastri's leads Norris in the standings by nine points following Saturday's sprint race in Belgium. Verstappen held off both McLarens to take the sprint win, with Piastri second and Norris third.

___

