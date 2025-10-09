Leon Draisaitl scores his 400th NHL goal in the Oilers' opening shootout loss to the Flames

EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night in the regular-season opener for both team.

Playing his 791st regular-season game, Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead at 8:32 of the second period. He tapped in David Tomasek's cross-crease feed, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also assisting.

Draisaitl also had an assist to push his points total to 958. The 29-year-old German star is the 111th player in NHL history to score 400 goals.

Draisaitl was the only Edmonton player to score in the eight-round shootout.

