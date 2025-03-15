Lewis Hamilton has tough start with Ferrari, qualifying eighth in F1 Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari odyssey got off to a tough start on Saturday after the British driver qualified in eighth for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

The seven-time F1 world champion was refreshingly honest after qualifying, saying he’s still not dialled into the Scuderia’s team plans just yet — even if rain forecasted for Sunday's race could bring him back into contention.

“Charles (Leclerc) has more experience of course, but I’m building confidence with the car and learning how to unlock its potential,” Hamilton said.

“Now we will get our heads down and try to find out how we can close the gap. Tomorrow is going to be a challenge, especially as I’ve not driven this car in the wet, but we will be giving it all we can to have a positive first race and be up there.”

Melbourne is expecting contrasting weather conditions on Sunday, with an overcast warm morning giving way to a cool change in the late morning — and a very high chance of showers.

Lando Norris set a searing final qualifying lap to secure pole position for the race, his first at Melbourne's Albert Park, and milestone 10th overall, in front of his teammate Oscar Piastri, and a record Saturday crowd of 136,347 at Albert Park.

