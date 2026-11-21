NAPLES, Fla. — A Lim Kim made a pair of bogeys down the stretch Saturday and had to settle for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot lead in the CME Group Tour Championship going into a final round with $4 million at stake and Nelly Korda suddenly very much in the mix.

Kim holed a birdie putt off the fringe on the par-3 12th, added another birdie at the 13th and looked to be in control with a three-shot lead over two-time defending champion Jeeno Thitikul and Yuri Yoshida at rain-soaked Tiburon Golf Club.

Korda, who can qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame with her fifth win of the year, had a season-high nine birdies and pulled within two shots until a three-putt bogey from long range on the par-4 18th, leaving her approach well to the right with the pin tucked left near a slope that feeds to the water.

Korda, who started the third round six shots behind, shot 65 and wound up two back.

Lim three-putted the par-3 16th by missing a 4-foot putt. After an up-and-down from the front bunker on the par-5 17th for birdie, she hit 6-iron toward the flag on the 18th, missed left and the ball rolled down the slope into the water. Lim did well to get up-and-down for bogey.

“When I was in the second shot ... little switch in the wind. That's all,” Lim said. “That's golf.”

She was at 18-under 198, but her lead was down to one over Thitikul (67) and Yoshida (66), who both had birdie chances on the 18th to share the lead.

It leads to a final day with 10 players separated by four shots.

“Trending every single day, which is what you kind of want going into Sunday,” said Korda, who has posted rounds of 68, 67 and 65. “So hopefully I can pull it all together and have a great Sunday.”

It still starts with Lim, the 2020 U.S. Women's Open champion, who had six birdies and expects the winner will be whoever has the best day putting considering the soft conditions.

Thitikul takes a 27-hole streak of no bogeys into the final round, along with the vibes of having won the CME Group Tour Championship the last two years, giving her $8 million in two events. She didn't have as many birdie chances as she would have wanted, converting only on the easy par-5 17th over the final hour.

“I don't think I'm going to change any strategy. I feel like what I have been doing for the last three days is pretty good. It's on point. What I have to do more, it's just I have to make putts," Thitikul said. “You need to make birdies as much as you can because everyone is hunting for it.”

As much attention as there has been on Korda this week, Thitikul also had a chance to surpass Annika Sorenstam on the LPGA's career money list.

Yoshida also played bogey-free and had three straight birdies to close out the front nine.

Auston Kim made a late charge with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, only to hit her tee shot left and into the water on the 18th for a bogey and a 67, leaving her tied with Korda two behind.

Korda has not won since her signature U.S. Women's Open victory at Riviera in early June. She showed up at Tiburon with a two-way miss and spent time on the range trying to find a fix. She found something on Saturday in making nine birdies, one of them on the 16th when she was inches away from a hole-in-one.

Her only three bogeys this week have come on three-putts, two of them on Saturday.

“I found something, for sure,” Korda said. “I mean, I still left maybe a couple shots out right. But overall, really happy with what I found on the range. It was more of a takeaway thought versus an actual position thought. That really helps me on the golf course. When I get really technical, my mind goes a million miles a minute, and that’s never good on a golf course.”

She was good enough for a chance going into Sunday.

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