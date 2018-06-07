0 Lions Cruise Past Miami United Into U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

HIALEAH, Fla. (June 6, 2018) - Orlando City SC cruised to a 3-0 victory over National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) side Miami United FC in the fourth round of the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at Ted Hendricks Stadium. Sacha Kljestan earned three assists as Stéfano Pinho, Dillon Powers and PC scored.

City will learn its Round of 16 opponent through an open draw on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

“Obviously pleased to get a result that wasn’t easy. It’s a confident moment for us. It’s a moment that we needed. This was a critical result for us,” Lions head coach Jason Kreis said. “Very pleased that we got the win to advance and even more pleased that we got out of here with no injuries.”

City opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Kljestan played a quick combination with Josué Colmán before finding RJ Allen on the right wing. Allen curled the ball into the box for Pinho, who rifled it in.

Eight minutes into the second half, it was Kljestan again, this time finding Powers at the top of the box. Powers blasted his first goal as a Lion to make it 2-0.

Then in the 62nd minute, Kljestan picked up a loose ball deep in Miami territory before passing it across the box for PC, who made no mistake for his first goal as a Lion.

Goalkeeper Earl Edwards, Jr. was called upon to make just one save as he earned his second clean sheet with the City First Team.

Kljestan’s three assists were the most by a Lion in a single game since Kaká on Sept. 25, 2015, at the New York Red Bulls in MLS play.

Lions captain Jonathan Spector made his first appearance since April 8. Spector played the first half before being replaced by Chris Schuler.

The Lions return to MLS action on Saturday, June 9, when they visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. City finishes its four-game road trip on Wednesday in Montreal. The Lions return to Orlando City Stadium on June 23 against Montreal.



