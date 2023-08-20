Live Updates: Salma Paralluelo in Spain's starting lineup, Putellas on bench at Women's World Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — The Latest from the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain:

Teenage super-sub Salma Paralluelo is in Spain's starting lineup for the Women's World Cup championship game Sunday against England, while star Alexia Putellas returns to the bench.

Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals, and the 19-year-old scored Spain's go-ahead goal in the semifinal victory over Sweden. The Barcelona forward provided a much-needed boost off the bench every time Spain coach Jorge Vilda called on her.

Putellas has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.

Spain announced its starting lineup on social media.

