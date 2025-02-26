Liverpool increases lead atop Premier League as Arsenal drops more points

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — It feels like a matter of when, not if, Liverpool seals a record-equaling 20th English league title.

The gap at the top of the Premier League was extended to 13 points on Wednesday after a 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

Liverpool took full advantage as second-place Arsenal dropped more points in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 11th minute and Alexis Mac Allister netted just past the hour mark at Anfield to secure a 20th league win of the season from 28 games.

Title success would see Liverpool equal Manchester United's record haul.

A goalless draw with Forest highlighted Arsenal's problems amid an injury crisis in attack, with the Londoners failing to score for the third time in four games.

Manchester City moved back up to fourth after Erling Haaland returned from a knee injury and scored in a 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Ten-man Manchester United was given a scare by relegation-fighting Ipswich.

Trailing inside four minutes at Old Trafford after Jaden Philogene's early goal, United bounced back to win 3-2, despite Patrick Dorgu's red card in the 43rd.

Title in sight

It all seems so easy for Liverpool right now. With its rivals faltering one by one, the Merseyside club keeps edging closer to the title.

Not even the absence of coach Arne Slot from the sideline after he was handed a two-match suspension could halt his team's progress.

Against a Newcastle team that was without injured star striker Alexander Isak, Liverpool eased to victory at Anfield.

Szoboszlai scored for the second time in as many games — firing low from inside the box in the 11th.

Newcastle mounted little threat and Mac Allister put the game beyond doubt in the 63rd following Mohamed Salah’s assist.

The teams will meet again at Wembley next month in the final of the English League Cup when Liverpool could seal the first leg of a potential treble. Newcastle, meanwhile, is aiming to end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

Arsenal drought

A lack of spending in the January transfer window is proving to be a costly mistake for Arsenal.

How Arteta could do with some fresh attacking options right now with his team looking desperately blunt in front of goal.

Injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have undermined Arsenal's title challenge, while on-loan Raheem Sterling has scored just once in 21 appearances this term.

Arsenal was linked with a move for Aston Villa's OIlie Watkins at the end of the window, but ended up empty-handed. And it looks like that will be the case in terms of its title pursuit after the draw with Forest saw it slip further adrift of Liverpool.

“We played well and were dominant through the whole games," Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard said. “But goals happen in the boxes. We defended well but up top we need to try and create more.”

Haaland returns

Haaland is back and City is back to winning ways.

In the Norwegian's absence, City crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid last week and then fell to defeat to Liverpool.

While the title looks well beyond Pep Guardiola's team, the priority will be to secure Champions League qualification. City can still win a trophy in the form of the FA Cup as well.

Victory at Tottenham saw the four-time defending champion move a point ahead of fifth-place Chelsea and one behind Forest in third.

Haaland’s goal in the 12th was his 28th of the season in all competitions.

Unconvincing United

Against an Ipswich team that is still waiting for a first league win in 2025, United went behind early on, had to rely on an own goal and went down to 10-men before taking all three points.

In a week when more job cuts were announced at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim’s team gave the home crowd something to cheer with only a third win at home in the league since Dec. 1.

“The moment is what it is, we have been suffering, we haven’t been at our best. We scored from two set pieces, but we were in complete control of the game," United captain Bruno Fernandes said.

A Sam Morsy own goal leveled the game after Philogene’s opener and Matthijs de Ligt gave United the lead.

Dorgu was sent off in the 43rd and in first-half stoppage time Philogene scored his second.

Harry Maguire scored United’s winner just after the break.

United moved up to 14th — ahead of Everton, which drew 1-1 at Brentford.

