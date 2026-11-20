BATON ROUGE, La. — RJ Luis Jr.'s fight to play basketball at LSU appears to be over.

The attorney for the St. John's transfer told ESPN late Thursday night that Luis will “stand down” rather than risk damage to the university.

“He said, ‘Tony, I don’t want to do anything that will hurt my teammates, my coach or LSU,'” attorney Tony Clayton told the network. “What he was saying was, in essence, that the juice is not worth the squeeze.”

Luis' decision came hours after LSU president Wade Rousse recommended that coach Will Wade have Luis sit out amid pushback from the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA.

Rousse said in a statement on Thursday that he has "instructed" Wade not to play Luis. He made the suggestion less than 24 hours after Luis had 11 and nine rebounds in No. 25 LSU's 79-67 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Luis, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year while at St. John's, spent a brief period with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics after not being selected in the NBA draft before joining the Tigers.

The NCAA and the SEC have argued in court that Luis is ineligible because he chose to leave college to enter the NBA draft, never withdrew from the draft, and spent time with two professional teams.

A Louisiana state district court judge in Baton Rouge made it possible for Luis to play in college again when he issued a temporary injunction against the NCAA and the conference.

Luis was not made available to reporters after making his debut, and Wade declined to get into specifics on why Luis was on the roster other than to say Luis was eligible, so he played.

Elliot Abrams, a Raleigh, North Carolina, lawyer who is part of the legal team representing Luis, called the threats made by the SEC to expel an institution for playing an athlete who has been declared eligible “reprehensible.”

Abrams added that it “seriously harms a young person who was caught in the middle of a power struggle having nothing to do with him.”

Clayton told ESPN that basketball is still in Luis' future but declined to speculate on potential next steps.

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