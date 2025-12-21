Luka Doncic exits Lakers loss with leg injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Luka Doncic suffered an injury and didn't return after halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Lakers said the NBA's leading scorer had a left leg contusion. Doncic leads the league at 35.2 points per game, just ahead of Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 32.5.

"I saw him limping in the second quarter," coach JJ Redick said after the Lakers' 108-88 loss, adding that he had no further update.

Doncic had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists while playing 19 minutes in the first half, when the visiting Lakers trailed 54-39. He missed his first six shots while picking up a technical foul.

“The worst thing about sports is injuries,” LeBron James said afterward. “Not just basketball, but sports in general. Whoever is in uniform, we have to go out and execute at the utmost pace that we can. Then on the other end, we got to defend.”

James hadn't talked to Doncic, but said he noticed the Slovenian star limping.

Doncic's absence left the Lakers even more short-handed.

Rui Hachimura missed his first start of the season. The forward who averages 13.3 points has a sore groin that occurred after Thursday’s game at Utah. He’s expected to be out 3 to 5 days.

The team hopes to get Deandre Ayton (left elbow) and Ais doustin Reaves (left calf) back soon.

