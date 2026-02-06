Luka Doncic leaves the Lakers' game against the 76ers with left leg injury

LOS ANGELES — NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic has left the Los Angeles Lakers' game against Philadelphia on Thursday night with a left leg injury.

Doncic limped to the locker room with 3:03 left in the first half after apparently hurting his leg on the far end of the court moments earlier. He didn't return to the court when the second half began, and the Lakers announced several minutes later that Doncic was done for the night due to left leg soreness.

Doncic leads the NBA with 33.4 points per game in his first full season with the Lakers. The Slovenian superstar is also second in the league with 8.7 assists.

He had 10 points, four rebounds and five turnovers during the Lakers' rough first half against the Sixers, missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

Doncic was the NBA's Western Conference player of the month for January after averaging 34.0 points on 50.6% shooting with 7.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.5 steals in a dominant stretch of play.

He was also selected for his sixth All-Star game, voted in as a starter for the annual event at Intuit Dome in nearby Inglewood, California, next weekend.

