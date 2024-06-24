Lyles speeds through semis, will race for spot at Olympics in 100 meters

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Noah Lyles sped his way into the 100-meter final at U.S. track trials Sunday, winning his semifinal in a wind-aided 9.80 seconds to move one race from qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

After notching his victory by an .02-second margin over Kenny Bednarek, Lyles moved off the track for the 90-minute break before the final.

Lyles is seeking the Olympic 100-200 double and needs to finish in the top three in the final to lock down a spot in the shorter race. The 200 is next weekend.

The reigning world champion will be in a nine-man field in the 100 final that will include two other world champions — Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman.

Lyles' time is not considered “official” because the wind reading was 3 meters per second, and anything over 2 is too strong to make the record books.

