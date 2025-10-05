MacIntyre makes successful Ryder Cup homecoming by winning Dunhill Links Championship on home soil

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Robert MacIntyre won the Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday for a second European tour title in as many years in his native Scotland, completing a successful homecoming after being part of Team Europe's victory in the Ryder Cup last week.

MacIntyre shot a third straight 6-under 66, this time on the Old Course at St. Andrews having also done so at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, to complete a four-stroke victory at the home of golf.

The third round was postponed on Saturday because of stormy weather, making the event — a pro-am played over three of Scotland's top links courses — a 54-hole tournament.

The No. 9-ranked MacIntyre, who finished the week on 18-under par, won the Scottish Open last year at The Renaissance Club — his previous victory in individual play. He earned 1 1/2 points for the Europeans last week in their win in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where MacIntyre encountered much more hostile conditions than he did back home this week.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, another member of Team Europe, shot 65 at St. Andrews and jumped into second place — one stroke better than John Parry (66 at St. Andrews) and Richard Sterne (71 at Carnoustie).

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe's top scorer in New York with four points, shot 70 on the Old Course and finished on 9 under — nine strokes off MacIntyre.

Among the celebrities playing the pro-am were Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, while there was sporting royalty in hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

