Magic are landing Bane in trade with Grizzlies for Anthony, Caldwell-Pope and picks, AP source says

The Orlando Magic are acquiring Desmond Bane from Memphis in a deal that sends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and draft capital to the Grizzlies, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday.

Part of the package of picks going to Memphis are three of Orlando's future first-round picks, including the 16th selection in the draft set for later this month, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still awaiting NBA approval.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Bane averaged 19.2 points this season for the Grizzlies, plus he connected on 39% of his shots from 3-point range. He would figure to be an upgrade for a Magic team that has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons but has sought more shooting to pair with forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

