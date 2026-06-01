Magic hire Sean Sweeney as team's coach. He'll stay with Spurs through the NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO — Sean Sweeney was formally named coach of the Orlando Magic on Monday after the sides struck an agreement in principle last week.

Sweeney, the associate head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, will remain with that team through the conclusion of the NBA Finals. The Magic will introduce Sweeney at some point after the finals between the Spurs and New York Knicks.

“We’re excited to welcome Sean to the Orlando Magic family,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “Sean brings a tremendous work ethic and a high degree of intensity that set the tone for everything he does. Sean’s attention to detail and his ability to communicate and teach the game clearly stands out. He’s grounded in competitiveness and accountability, while also embracing a modern, creative approach to coaching.”

The 41-year-old Sweeney will replace Jamahl Mosley, who was let go by the Magic after five seasons and three consecutive first-round playoff exits. Mosley has since been hired as coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sweeney is a defensive guru, widely considered one of the brightest young coaches in the league on that side of the ball. In his lone season with the Spurs, he turned what was a porous defense a year ago into one of the league’s most airtight — his scheme centered around Victor Wembanyama, the unanimous winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

Sweeney will join the Magic after one season with the Spurs. He spent the previous four seasons as an assistant in Dallas, and had past stints on the staffs of Detroit, Milwaukee and Brooklyn — actually starting with the Nets as a video coordinator when the team was in New Jersey.

The Minnesota native played one season at Green Bay before transferring to the University of St. Thomas, where he was a three-year starter.

“Happy for Orlando, and happy for us as he’s in the Eastern Conference,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said last week.

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