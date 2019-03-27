0 Magic win 6th straight, top Heat 104-99 in East showdown

ong> - Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Jonathan Issac added 19 points and the Orlando Magic extended their longest winning streak in eight years to six games by topping the Miami Heat 104-99 on Tuesday night.



D.J. Augustin scored 17 points and Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic (37-38), who won the season series with Miami 3-1 and moved past the Heat (36-38) into eighth in the Eastern Conference playoff race.



Evan Fournier scored 11 points for Orlando, which hasn't a winning streak this long since January 2011.



Dion Waiters scored 26 points for Miami, which lost on the night the Heat raised Chris Bosh's No. 1 jersey to the rafters in a halftime retirement ceremony. Dwyane Wade scored 22 points and Josh Richardson added 17 for the Heat, who are assured of a losing home record this season -- they're now 17-21 with three games left in Miami.



Orlando dominated Miami on the backboards, outrebounding the Heat 55-39.



Waiters made a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to get Miami within three, but Augustin made a pair of foul shots to seal the win.



The Heat led by 17 in the first half, settling for a 51-42 lead at the break -- a 35-minute halftime in real time, because of the length of the ceremony paying tribute to Bosh.



Orlando clearly wasn't deterred by the longer-than-usual intermission. The Magic controlled the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game with 5:11 left in the period on a 3-pointer by Issac. Orlando shot 57 percent in the quarter, held the Heat to 30 percent from the floor in those 12 minutes, outscored Miami by 15 points and took a 76-70 lead into the fourth.



Orlando pushed the lead out to eight early in the fourth, before a 10-2 Heat run -- fueled in part by a four-point play from Wade -- tied the game at 82. Unbothered yet again, Orlando scored nine of the next 11 points and went up 91-84 on a 3-pointer by Vucevic with 5:56 remaining.



Vucevic scored 18 points after halftime and the Magic scored 62 points in those two quarters.



