Magic win finale, clinch 7th seed in playoffs

    By: Joe Kepner

    CHARLOTTE, NC - The Orlando Magic will face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs thanks to a 122-114 win over Charlotte in the final game of the regular season.

    Orlando finished the season with a 42-40 record. Their first winning season since 2011-12.

    The Magic were missing All-Star center Nik Vucevic and starting forward Jonathan Isaac. But Terrence Ross turned in a season-high 35 points off the bench to lead the Magic in scoring. 

