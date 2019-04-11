Magic win finale, clinch 7th seed in playoffs

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Orlando Magic will face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs thanks to a 122-114 win over Charlotte in the final game of the regular season.
Orlando finished the season with a 42-40 record. Their first winning season since 2011-12.
The Magic were missing All-Star center Nik Vucevic and starting forward Jonathan Isaac. But Terrence Ross turned in a season-high 35 points off the bench to lead the Magic in scoring.
