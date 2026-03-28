Magnitude wins Dubai Gold Cup after $12M race goes ahead despite the war in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Magnitude beat race favorite Forever Young to win the Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday in the first major outdoors sporting event since the outbreak of the Iran War.

The 4-year-old American horse, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Steven Asmussen, successfully resisted a determined effort from Japan's Forever Young with Ryusei Sakai on board, to win the almost $7 million first prize.

Meydaan was third, followed by Imperial Emperor, both Irish horses.

There was a total of €12 million in prize money for the 9-horse race.

The race went ahead despite the cancelation of other major sporting events in the region since the United States and Israel launched their initial attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Formula 1 Grand Prix races scheduled for April in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were both called off, while UEFA called off a soccer game between Argentina and Spain known as the Finalissima that was originally scheduled to be played in Qatar on Friday.

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