Manchester United makes Carrick permanent coach on 2-year contract

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United finally made Michael Carrick the permanent coach on Friday and gave him a two-year deal for impressively passing his audition.

Carrick replaced the fired Ruben Amorim on a temporary basis in January and transformed United's fortunes. He secured qualification for the Champions League and earned standout wins against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

He has steered United to third in the Premier League after it finished 15th last term, a record low in the modern era. His record in his short spell stands at 11 wins in 16 games, with only two losses.

While there was uncertainty as to whether he was the long-term solution for United after more than a decade of decline since the retirement of club icon Alex Ferguson, Carrick's impact made it nearly impossible for the club’s hierarchy to overlook him.

“Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team," said United director of football Jason Wilcox, who led the search for the club’s next coach. “In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.”

Carrick is the seventh permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

“Throughout the past five months we’ve shown what our club represents — resilience, togetherness and a determination to succeed," Carrick said. "Now it’s about moving forward again with ambition and purpose. This club and our supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honors and we’re never going to stop.”

As a multiple title winner with United as a player, Carrick had the support of fans and club icons, who have been calling for him to be given the job on a permanent basis for weeks. He also inspired an upturn of form in key players like Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko.

Yet he is a novice coach at the top level. His only previous full-time managerial experience was at second-tier Middlesbrough from 2022-25.

United gave itself time to assess other candidates since January. Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner were among potential contenders to take up a role that proved too much for a succession of managers.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated,” Wilcox said. “He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

After Ferguson

Wilcox has put his faith in Carrick after Amorim lasted just 14 months, despite a reputation as one of the top emerging coaches in Europe.

Carrick was part of one of Ferguson’s greatest teams, which won a Premier League and Champions League double in 2008. In all he won 12 major trophies in 12 years at United including five league titles. He was in United’s last title-winning team in Ferguson’s final season.

The list of predecessors to Carrick is evidence of the varying attempts United has made to try to return to the summit of English soccer.

It went for top tier coaches, serial winners such as Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho, but neither could deliver the Premier League title. David Moyes was a well-established top-flight manager, while Erik ten Hag and Amorim came in as title winners from overseas.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was an iconic player — part of the club’s DNA — and had the affection of the fans but also ultimately came up short.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United," Carrick said. “Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.”

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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