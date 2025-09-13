Manning runs for 2 touchdowns but struggles again in passing game as No. 7 Texas beats UTEP 27-10

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Arch Manning had two first-half touchdown runs while struggling through another poor passing game in No. 7 Texas' 27-10 victory over UTEP on Saturday.

One of the preseason favorites for the Heisman Trophy, Manning ran 2 yards for an early touchdown and had a 5-yard scoring run in the final seconds of the half for a 14-3 lead. But he also had 10 straight incompletions, threw an interception in the end zone and was briefly booed by the home crowd in the first half.

Manning has struggled to live up to his preseason hype after Texas (2-1) debuted at No. 1 before losing its season opener at Ohio State. He was 9 of 22 for 97 yards through three quarters with sidearm throws and overthrown receivers before tossing a short touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo early in the fourth.

Texas smothered the Miners (1-2), holding UTEP to 259 total yards. The Longhorns have surrendered just four touchdowns this season.

The Takeaway

UTEP: The Miners got another strong defensive effort that pressured Manning several times and made him look confused much of the game.

Texas: Running back depth is being severely tested. Starting tailback Quintrevion Wisner missed his second game with a leg injury, and Saturday starter C.J. Baxter left after a leg injury on the first play Saturday.

Up next

UTEP: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.

Texas: Hosts Sam Houston State next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.