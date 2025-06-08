Manny Pacquiao enshrined in boxing's Hall of Fame just as he resumes his record-setting career

Manny Pacquiao's fighting days aren't finished yet, as he's coming out of retirement at 46 for a shot at another title next month.

No matter what happens in the remaining stage, it's hard to find many better resumes than the one he already assembled in a career that landed him in the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday.

“And now, when I look back,” Pacquiao said, “eight-division world champion, world titles in four different decades, oldest welterweight world champion in history, those are not just opinions. They are facts.”

Pacquiao was the headline name in the class of 2025 that was enshrined during a ceremony at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, New York. He won't be able to celebrate too long, as then it's back to training for his July 19 bout in Las Vegas against WBC champ Mario Barrios.

Pacquiao didn't mention that during his speech at the end of a lengthy induction ceremony. Instead he focused on the record-setting accomplishment of winning titles in eight weight classes, a fighter who made his pro debut in the 106-pound class and rose all the way to win a title at the 154-pound limit.

“From flyweight to junior middleweight, eight divisions,” Pacquiao said. “Every fight, every victory was a step further from poverty. It was not just for me but for my family, for the Filipino people.”

Vinny Paz, the three-division champion formerly known as Vinny Pazienza who overcame a broken neck sustained in a car crash to resume his career, and Michael Nunn, a champion at middleweight and super middleweight, were the other top men fighters in the class.

Women in the class included Yessica Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis, Mary Jo Sanders and Cathy “Cat” Davis, who after filing a sex discrimination suit against New York State Athletic Commission became one of the first women to be granted a pro boxing license by the organization in 1978.

Pointing to the jewelry the inductees received, Davis said: "I’ve got this beautiful ring here and I asked them to make it big enough for my middle finger, because if I ever see those old white stupid men who kept us out, you know what I’m going to do."

Kenny Bayless, who worked some of Pacquiao's biggest fights including his loss to Floyd Mayweather and knockout of Ricky Hatton, and fellow referee Harry Gibbs were enshrined, along with cut man Al Gavin. Broadcaster Randy Gordon, HBO producer Ross Greenburg and late boxers Rodrigo Valdez and Owen Swift rounded out the class.

Pacquiao retired in 2021 with a record of 62-8-2 with 39 KOs, fighting in some of the biggest blockbusters of the 2000s. He said he always sought the toughest opponents so he could continuing testing himself.

That made him far richer than he could have imagined when he was raised in poverty in the Philippines. He went on to serve his country as a senator from 2016-22 and ran unsuccessfully for president, and his voice broke a bit as he thanked his fans from home along with his family.

“This is our victory,” Pacquiao said. “This is our story and the best is yet to come.”

