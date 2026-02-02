Mariners acquire All-Star Brendan Donovan from Cardinals in three-team trade with Rays

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Seattle sent infielder Ben Williamson to the Rays, and a pair of minor league propsects to the rebuilding Cardinals: pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and outfielder Tai Peete.

St. Louis also received a 2026 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick (68th overall) from the Mariners.

Tampa Bay shipped minor league outfielder Colton Ledbetter and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick this year (72nd overall) to the Cardinals.

“We are pleased that, because of this deal, we will add five more promising young players to the talent pipeline that has always fueled this organization’s sustained success,” Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said in a statement. “We believe we’ve added exciting athleticism and upside on both sides of the ball, with more to come in this summer’s draft."

Donovan, 29, was a first-time All-Star last year, when he batted .287 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .775 OPS. Over a four-year major league career, he has hit .282 with 40 homers, 97 doubles and a .772 OPS. He also won a utility player Gold Glove as a rookie in 2022.

“It’s tough to imagine a better fit for our current team than Brendan,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. “His combination of offensive skill, defensive versatility, consistency in performance, baseball instincts, and quality of character line up with what we value most.”

Donovan has a $5.8 million, one-year contract. He is eligible for arbitration again next winter and is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2027 World Series.

He could slot into the middle of the Mariners' batting order in the way Jorge Polanco did last season. Polanco hit 26 homers, then became a free agent and signed a $40 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets.

Seattle last season came within one win of the franchise’s first World Series appearance.

To make room for Williamson on the 40-man roster, Tampa Bay left-hander Ken Waldichuk was designated for assignment.

Cijntje and Ledbetter were teammates at Mississippi State in 2023.

