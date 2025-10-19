Matthew Stafford throws 5 TD passes as Rams rout Jaguars 35-7 at rainy Wembley

LONDON — Matthew Stafford threw three of his five touchdown passes to Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7 on a rainy Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Stafford, who has thrown 12 touchdowns with no interceptions in his past four games, also connected with rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson in the London rout.

The Rams (5-2) are off to their best start since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. Star receiver Puka Nacua missed the game with an ankle injury.

The only highlight for the Jaguars (4-3) was rookie two-way star Travis Hunter getting his first NFL touchdown. It made the score 28-7 in the fourth quarter.

Adams, who caught two touchdown passes in the first half, then added a third on a 1-yard jump ball that sent Jags fans to the exits.

Hunter had his best day as a pro, catching eight passes for 101 yards and the score.

Stafford completed 21 of 33 passes for 182 yards. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished 23 of 48 for 296 yards and the touchdown pass to Hunter.

The Jaguars allowed seven sacks and committed 13 penalties for 119 yards.

Siu party at Wembley

Despite arriving in London on Saturday morning, the Rams looked plenty fresh by scoring three first-half touchdowns.

Mumpfield scored the first and Adams the next two. Both hit the “Siu” celebration made famous by Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mumpfield's celebration came after the rookie receiver scored his first NFL touchdown — on just his second career catch — a 5-yard reception at the back of the end zone to cap a 13-play, 60-yard opening drive.

Five different players caught passes on the Rams’ opening drive, as Stafford spread the ball around without Nacua.

On the second drive, Stafford hit Adams on a quick fade for a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter. The star receiver then gave his version of the siu.

Jags CB Jourdan Lewis was in coverage on both TDs.

Adams then caught a 1-yard touchdown pass before the end of the half to make it 21-0. No siu that time, though.

But Adams got most of the offense to do one after his third touchdown.

Ferguson’s 31-yard touchdown reception made the score 28-0 early in the fourth.

Rams linebacker Byron Young extended his sack streak to nine regular-season games.

Key injuries

Rams: Kamren Kinchens was questionable to return in the third quarter. ... Nacua (ankle) had been ruled out earlier this week. RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) missed his third straight game.

Jaguars: ... WR Dyami Brown was slow to get up after his 39-yard reception in the third quarter. ... CB Jourdan Lewis was checked after a tackle late in first half ... S Eric Murray and WR Tim Patrick were ruled out of the game early in the fourth quarter... NFL interception leader Devin Lloyd (calf) didn't make the trip.

Up next

Rams: Bye and then host the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Week 9.

Jaguars: Bye and then visit the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 9.

