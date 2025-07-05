Max Verstappen beats his F1 title rivals for a surprise British Grand Prix pole

SILVERSTONE, England — (AP) — Max Verstappen got the better of his Formula 1 title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to claim a surprise pole position Saturday for the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen went fastest by 0.103 of a second to beat Piastri's time, with Norris third, after both of the McLaren drivers made small but costly errors. Lewis Hamilton was also in the fight for pole but had to settle for fifth after a relatively slow end to his lap.

Piastri heads into Sunday's race with a 15-point lead over Norris, while Verstappen is third, 61 points off the lead.

