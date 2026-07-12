McGregor's manager says fighter had no knee injury prior to short bout with Max Holloway

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor's manager said in a social media post Sunday that fighter did not have a previous knee injury prior to his shortened UFC 329 fight with Max Holloway.

McGregor's first fight in five years lasted just 1:09 due to a knee injury sustained while attempting an opening roundhouse kick.

"That opening jump switch kick was drilled daily for months, multiple times in warmup. Never an issue," John Kavanagh wrote on Facebook. "Knee went when he (threw) the very first kick. Doesn't get any worse than this."

McGregor's highly-anticipated return to the octagon ended in disappointment when he awkwardly landed on his right knee in the opening seconds of Saturday's fight. McGregor tried to continue, but went to the mat twice more before the scheduled five-round match was halted by the referee.

McGregor and UFC President Dana White both said after the fight there was no pre-existing injury to the knee.

___

AP MMA: https://apnews.com/hub/mixed-martial-arts

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.