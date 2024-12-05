Michigan flipped QB Bryce Underwood with some help from Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Tom Brady

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — (AP) — Bryce Underwood, encircled by a slew of reporters and cameras, was relieved to make his commitment to Michigan official with his signature as college football signing day kicked off on Wednesday.

“It's time for the next level,” Underwood said.

There are certainly levels to recruiting highly touted players in this era and Underwood, as the top-rated player at any position, made the most of his opportunities.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback played at Belleville High School, which is about 15 miles east of Ann Arbor, and told LSU nearly a year ago that he intended to play there.

Michigan never stopped recruiting him.

Underwood committed to playing for Brian Kelly and the Tigers when Jim Harbaugh was still coaching Michigan.

After Harbaugh bolted to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, college football's winningest program made another push to keep Underwood with first-year coach Sherrone Moore cultivating a relationship with him and his family.

Michigan also flexed its financial muscle and star power.

Champions Circle put together a name, image and likeness deal that was very competitive in a market in which college stars can make up to $10 million.

“Just happy for all the support that we are getting and that they’re understanding that this is a different world," Moore said.

Champions Circle, which has partnered with the school to attract and retain athletes in all sports, leveraged a previous relationship with Oracle founder Larry Ellison and his wife, Jolin, a Michigan graduate, to help the keep Underwood home.

“I want to personally thank Larry and his wife Jolin who were instrumental in making this happen by providing Champions Circle with invaluable guidance and financial resources,” Nate Forbes, the collective's chairman, said after Underwood announced his decision.

Tom Brady, a former Wolverine, also connected with Underwood during the school's renewed recruitment.

What was it like to be recruited by Ellison, who is one of the world's richest people, and Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion?

“It was a great opportunity, but I’m just more focused on getting into the school and starting my classes,” Underwood said.

Underwood, who will enroll next month, is expected to begin working out at Michigan's football facilities soon and will be able to join the team for practices before its bowl game.

“I’m ready to bring my talents, my athleticism and everything that I’m capable of,” Underwood said, adding his goal is to win a couple national championships.

The Wolverines, who fired their offensive coordinator earlier in the week, will give Underwood every chance to play because they don't have a standout quarterback on the roster. Early in the season when it was clear how shaky Michigan was at the position, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he would pledge $3 million to help attract a quarterback.

Moore, who has declined comment on Portnoy's offer, insisted the investment in Underwood will not dictate how soon he plays.

“He wants to earn everything,” Moore said. “He doesn't want to be given anything."

Underwood drew a crowd on signing day, packing the school's cafeteria with many members of the media, family, friends and Michigan fans.

When the Belleville coaching staff gathered behind a line of players, who were also signing with schools, volunteer assistant Connor Stalions stood and smiled for photos. The former Michigan football staffer resigned amid a sign-stealing scandal during the team's 2023 national championship season.

Beverly Underwood, like her son, was ready to exhale later in the night.

“It’s been insane, but it’s been a blessing," she said. “It’s been a dream.”

