Michigan receives notice of allegations from NCAA related to recruiting and impermissible coaching

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — The NCAA sent Michigan a notice of allegations related to impermissible on- and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and coaching activities, potential violations that led to the school's self-imposed three-game suspension of Jim Harbaugh to start the season.

School spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Wednesday that the notice was received this week.

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season for an unrelated matter, stemming from a sign-stealing scheme, that is still under investigation.

Harbaugh returned to coach in the Big Ten championship game and will lead the Wolverines against Alabama in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl.

Hoping to mitigate some of the damages of an eventual punishment, Michigan chose to suspended Harbaugh for the first three games for impermissible texts and calls — including some by him — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits.

The NCAA also is looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.

Harbaugh previously told NCAA investigators that he would not agree to an unethical conduct charge for not being forthright, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The people spoke earlier this year to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared.

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

