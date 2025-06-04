MLB-worst Rockies beat Marlins 3-2, securing a sweep in 1st series win of the season

MIAMI — (AP) — Hunter Goodman tripled and doubled and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Wednesday to complete a sweep in their first series win of the season.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland allowed two unearned runs over 6 1/3 innings. Freeland (1-8) scattered four hits and struck out four for his first victory since a 4-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 8, 2024.

Colorado, which began the series with a major league-worst 9-50 record, won its third straight for the first time this season. It was the Rockies’ first three-game sweep since they beat the San Diego Padres in May 2024.

Jake Bird got the last two outs in the seventh, Victor Vodnik pitched the eighth and Tyler Kinley closed for his second save.

The Rockies struck quickly against Marlins starter Cal Quantrill (3-6) on Goodman’s RBI triple in the first.

Consecutive doubles from Tyler Freeman and Jordan Beck in the fifth made it 2-0.

Goodman hit a leadoff double against reliever Janson Junk in the sixth, advanced on a flyout and scored on Brenton Doyle’s sacrifice fly.

The Marlins, who lost their fourth straight, got on the board on Heriberto Hernández’s run-scoring single and an RBI fielder’s choice by Jesús Sánchez in the seventh.

Quantrill allowed two runs and five hits over five innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out two.

Key moment

Sánchez was thrown out at the plate to end the seventh as he attempted to score from first on Liam Hicks’ double to left-field.

Key stat

Goodman finished 7-for-13, with three homers and five RBI in the series.

Up next

Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-10, 7.14) will start the opener of a three game home series against the New York Mets on Friday. The Marlins have not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday.

