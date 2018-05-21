0 New cup policy, additional cameras at Orlando City Stadium

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - New changes will soon be in place at the Orlando City Stadium after fans threw trash on the field following a loss against Atlanta United.

Orlando City soccer fans were not happy with some of referee calls fans that they thought favored Atlanta May 13, so they threw cups and bottles onto the field.

The 38 fans who were identified will receive letters in the mail with a one- or two-year suspension, depending on the severity of their actions.

Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão and VP of Gameday Operations Alex Wolf unveiled new policies for fan conduct at Orlando City Stadium during a news conference Monday.

The policies will go into effect immediately, though some may take time to fully implement. The new policies include:



1. In the event of future violations, the PA announcer will immediately make a statement to caution fans of the consequences of these actions. An additional graphic will be posted on the video board following the PA announcement.



2. The Club will create a fan code of conduct video to be shown during pre-game of each match at Orlando City Stadium. The video will include statements by players declaring the sanctity of the field.



3. Orlando City Stadium will transition to “All Pour” - meaning every drink will be poured into a cup without a lid. No aluminum beer bottles or cans will be sold or distributed inside the stadium. Suites may have cans, but they cannot leave the suites.



4. Security cameras will be added to the inner bowl to ensure a complete, 360-degree view at all times.

