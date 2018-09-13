ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is about to host another sporting event that’s sure to get national attention.
Major League Soccer announced Thursday the 2019 All-Star Game is coming to Orlando City Stadium.
It’s the second time the MLS All-Star Game has come to Central Florida.
Related Headlines
The league did not release an exact date for the game, not did they announce who will be playing.
The city will host a weeklong celebration of soccer leading up to the game, with events like concerns and a skills challenge.
Orlando City is currently fifth in MLS when it comes to attendance despite being near the bottom of the league in the standings.
This year’s MLS All-Star Game in Atlanta drew a record 72,000 fans, but MLS officials said they never gave any thought to putting the 2019 Orlando game in Camping World Stadium, which has a larger capacity than Orlando City Stadium.
The stage is yours, Orlando.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) September 13, 2018
The 2019 @MLS All-Star Game presented by @Target is coming to the most passionate fans in MLS. #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/qfLXgQV0H2
“These games aren’t just about driving revenue, they’re really about celebrating our league,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber.
Orlando City season ticket holders will have the best shot at securing tickets to the All-Star Game. The general public will be entered into a ticket lottery.
Click or tap here to learn more about the ticket lottery.
In January, Orlando will also host the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl, while May will bring Monster Jam World Finals. Both of those events will happen at Camping World Stadium.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}