Nadal and Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at 2024 Paris Games

MADRID — (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the Paris Olympics, the Spanish tennis federation said Wednesday.

The announcement comes three days after the 21-year-old Alcaraz won the French Open for the first time — and his third Grand Slam trophy.

The 38-year-old Nadal already owns Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López) to go alongside his 22 Grand Slam titles.

