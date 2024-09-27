Nationals GM Mike Rizzo says long-term view of CJ Abrams is unchanged despite demotion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday his long-term view of CJ Abrams has not changed after the team’s decision to demote the All-Star shortstop last week.

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday for the final nine days of the regular season for what the team described as an internal matter. The 23-year-old reported to Washington’s training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, this week.

“He’s still our guy,” Rizzo said during an end-of-season conversation with reporters. “We love him and he’s going to be a great player for us. Optioning him out wasn’t the end of the world. We have a standard here and we have to keep people accountable. He still has a great upside and still in our minds is going to be a great major league shortstop.”

Abrams hit .246 with 20 homers, 65 RBIs and 31 steals in 138 games this season, earning his first All-Star selection in July.

Rizzo said the demotion was "family matters" while declining to address a tweet that claimed Abrams was at a Chicago casino until 8 a.m. on Sept. 20, hours before an afternoon game against the Cubs. Rizzo then referenced the tweet when asked about the alternatives he weighed before making the decision to send Abrams to the minors.

“It became public because of the tweet that came out,” Rizzo said. “It was an internal decision that I made for the betterment of the organization.”

Abrams is one of the cornerstones of Washington’s rebuilding project. The Nationals acquired him as part of an August 2022 deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego, and Abrams quickly became a fixture in the lineup.

The Nationals (69-90) have three games left in their fifth consecutive losing season since winning the 2019 World Series. Washington will finish fourth in the NL East after four straight years in last place.

Rizzo said the franchise needs to be active in the trade and free-agent markets during the offseason while also continuing to develop players.

“I think it’s time to spend, at a point,” Rizzo said. “We’re going to see who’s available and what fits what we have out there. I think it’s time for us to add to the roster because we have a good, young core group of guys, and some veteran leadership, I think, is warranted.”

