NBA won't move All-Star Game out of LA as it investigates Clippers over Kawhi Leonard deal

STAMFORD, Conn. — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday there is "no contemplation" of moving the All-Star Game out of the Los Angeles Clippers' home arena as it investigates whether the team circumvented salary cap rules in regards to Kawhi Leonard.

The league said it was opening the investigation last month after a report by journalist Pablo Torre centering on a $28 million endorsement contract between Leonard and Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC, a California-based sustainability services company that filed for bankruptcy this year.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer made a $50 million investment in Aspiration, and the company and the team announced a $300 million partnership in September 2021.

The NBA can issue stiff penalties if cap rules are found to have been broken by a team, including a fine of up to $7.5 million, the voiding of contracts and the forfeiture of future draft picks.

But the league's midseason festivities at Intuit Dome won't be affected.

“There’s no contemplation of moving the All-Star Game,” Silver said, “and planning for the All-Star Game and the surrounding activities are operating completely independently of the ongoing investigation.”

Silver spoke at NBC Sports headquarters to discuss the network's return to broadcasting the league this season. The All-Star Game — with an expected new format pitting U.S. and an international team — will be televised by NBC on Feb. 15.

The NBA announced in January 2024 that it would bring the 2026 All-Star weekend to Intuit Dome even before it opened. The arena, which opened for the 2024-25 season, is also set to host basketball at the 2028 Olympics.

