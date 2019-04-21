Magic aim to even series with Raptors in Game 4 of NBA playoffs in Orlando

The Orlando Magic will be facing off against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
This is a critical game for Orlando after Friday night’s loss put the Magic down two games to one.
During their last meatup, the Raptor's Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and 11 rebounds to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series.
A win Sunday night will ensure that the Magic return home to Orlando for Game 6.
The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.
Tickets to the game can be found by visiting the Amway Center's website.
