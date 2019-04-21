Live blog: Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors in Game 4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla - The Orlando Magic will face off against the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday night, with the Raptors leading the Magic 2-1.
This is a critical game for Orlando after Friday night’s loss gave the Raptors a 2-1 lead.
During their last meetup, the Raptor's Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and 11 rebounds.
Magic fans have been waiting seven years to see the home team back in the playoffs, and now they're hoping for a victory.
.@JewettOrtho Game Notes: VOOOOOOCH! pic.twitter.com/XnGa15529I— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 21, 2019
Only 11 teams in @NBA history have overcome a 3-1 series deficit. @OrlandoMagic will have to make it 12 if they don't protect their home court tonight. We'll be live courtside at 6pm on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/kNS561g5ew— Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) April 21, 2019
