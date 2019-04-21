  • Live blog: Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors in Game 4 in Orlando

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla - The Orlando Magic will face off against the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday night, with the Raptors leading the Magic 2-1.

    This is a critical game for Orlando after Friday night’s loss gave the Raptors a 2-1 lead.

    Related Headlines

    During their last meetup, the Raptor's Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and 11 rebounds.

    Magic fans have been waiting seven years to see the home team back in the playoffs, and now they're hoping for a victory.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories