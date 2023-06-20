Orlando Magic

Magic have tons of flexibility with two lottery picks in NBA Draft

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

Video: Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman previews NBA Draft Orlando has two lottery picks Thursday night in New York City.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic have three selections in Thursday night’s NBA Draft in New York City, including the No. 6 and No. 11 overall picks in the first round. They also hold the No. 36 overall pick in the second round.

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman met with the media Monday to discuss the upcoming draft.

His options include drafting a pair of rookies in the lottery, bundling those picks and trading up or a combination of the two. Weltman could also trade both lottery picks in exchange for an established player from another team. The options are limitless for this young, exciting team.

Weltman also discussed the prospect of drafting former UCF star Taylor Hendricks. He is a projected lottery pick and is set to become the first Knight to get drafted in the first round.




