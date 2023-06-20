Magic have tons of flexibility with two lottery picks in NBA Draft

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic have three selections in Thursday night’s NBA Draft in New York City, including the No. 6 and No. 11 overall picks in the first round. They also hold the No. 36 overall pick in the second round.

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman met with the media Monday to discuss the upcoming draft.

“We are becoming a destination.”



Jeff Weltman says the Orlando Magic are in a good place in terms of landing free agents. Also says agents and players talk. They have respect for what is happening here. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/qZ7i7x9bXX — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 19, 2023

His options include drafting a pair of rookies in the lottery, bundling those picks and trading up or a combination of the two. Weltman could also trade both lottery picks in exchange for an established player from another team. The options are limitless for this young, exciting team.

Weltman also discussed the prospect of drafting former UCF star Taylor Hendricks. He is a projected lottery pick and is set to become the first Knight to get drafted in the first round.

"He's a great kid and we had a great visit with him."



Asked Jeff Weltman about their visit with former @UCF_MBB star Taylor Hendricks. Projected lottery pick. Says Hendricks has a unique trajectory. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/4R34uqYmtX — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 19, 2023













©2023 Cox Media Group