New coach Dan Quinn's work with the Commanders is well underway with much more still to do

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — Dan Quinn landed in the Washington area on Sunday night with wife Stacey and was greeted on the tarmac by general manager Adam Peters and wife Jennifer.

Peters greeted his new coach with a hug and congratulated him. "I'm so pumped," Quinn replied.

Before even getting on the ground, the Commanders' new football decision makers were already well underway with the start of a lot of work to do. They hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coordinator, with those moves announced by the team Monday after reaching agreements with them over the weekend.

Quinn, Peters and controlling owner Josh Harris are set to speak to reporters Monday afternoon.

There's still plenty more to do quickly to fill out the coaching staff. Then the fun part begins with tons of cap space to spend in free agency, the second pick in the draft and, of course, the pursuit of a new quarterback.

Speculation began immediately about Kingsbury and potential top pick Caleb Williams, who he worked with at USC last season as senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach. Williams, a Washington area native, posted a message of congratulations to Kingsbury on social media Sunday after news broke.

But UNC's Drake Maye, along with LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels considered among the top QBs available in the draft, also ran Kingsbury's “Air Raid” defense in college. And several options could be available by trade or free agency in the coming months as Washington tries to find the answer at the position it has lacked for decades.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.